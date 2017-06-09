Around Town Kids 6/9/2017: American 1 Kids' Fest

10:33 AM, Jun 9, 2017

Here's what's going on around town for kids like me. American 1 hosts it's annual kids' fest in Jackson on Friday June 16th, at the American 1 Event Center, and in Hillsdale June 21st, at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds. Kids' fest is a free event where local businesses and organizations teach children on topics such as health, nutrition, art, safety, community, and so much more! Thousands of kids and families visit kids' fest each summer.

