Around Town Kids 4/7/17: CADL Mobile Library

FOX 47 News
12:27 PM, Apr 7, 2017
12:28 PM, Apr 7, 2017

On April 14, the mobile library will be it's rounds. At 1 p.m., the first stop will be at Great Lakes Christian Homes and at 3 p.m. it will travel to the South-Side Community Coalition Center, at 4 p.m. it will make a stop at Boy and Girls Blu and finishing up at 5:30 p.m. at Hildebrandt Park. The colorful, state-of-the-art vehicle offers public wireless service, along with a great assortment of books, movies, music, magazines and a skilled staff to assist you. If you have an event to share, send us an email at aroundtown@fox47news.com.

FOX 47 News
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On April 14, the mobile library will be it's rounds.

At 1 p.m., the first stop will be at Great Lakes Christian Homes and at 3 p.m. it will travel to the South-Side Community Coalition Center, at 4 p.m. it will make a stop at Boy and Girls Blu and finishing up at 5:30 p.m. at Hildebrandt Park.

The colorful, state-of-the-art vehicle offers public wireless service, along with a great assortment of books, movies, music, magazines and a skilled staff to assist you.

If you have an event to share, send us an email at aroundtown@fox47news.com.