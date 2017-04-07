Around Town Kids 4/7/17: CADL Mobile Library

On April 14, the mobile library will be it's rounds.
At 1 p.m., the first stop will be at Great Lakes Christian Homes and at 3 p.m. it will travel to the South-Side Community Coalition Center, at 4 p.m. it will make a stop at Boy and Girls Blu and finishing up at 5:30 p.m. at Hildebrandt Park.
The colorful, state-of-the-art vehicle offers public wireless service, along with a great assortment of books, movies, music, magazines and a skilled staff to assist you.
If you have an event to share, send us an email at aroundtown@fox47news.com.