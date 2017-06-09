Around Town 6/9/2017: Greater Lansing Kidney Walk

Let's talk about what's going on around town right here in Mid-Michigan.

June 11th, it's the Greater Lansing Kidney Walk at Hawk Island Park.

Kidney Walks are the nations largest events to raise awareness of kidney disease, funds, and to support life saving programs for patients, their families, and those at risk.

Each walker over the age of twelve is asked to raise at least $20 to participate.

It will go from 11 am to 2 pm.

If you have an event to share send us an email at aroundtown@fox47news.com