The Summer Concert Series at Eastwood Towne Center kicks off on Tuesday night.

The Sea Cruisers will be live from 6-8 p.m. featuring the best 50's and 60's tunes, so grab those dancing shoes.

This is a free concert series at the center court in Eastwood. The whole family and even your four legged friends are welcome to join.

