Around Town 4/7/17: Lansing Lugnuts Opening Day

12:27 PM, Apr 7, 2017

There's a celebration for the Lansing Lugnuts opening day on Saturday, April 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's the Lugnuts Block Party - you can enjoy free entertainment, meet the team, enjoy snack and family activities leading up to the big opening day game. If you have an event to share, send us an email at aroundtown@fox47news.com

