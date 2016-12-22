Animal Shelter offers foster program

10:53 AM, Dec 22, 2016

Several furry friends at the Ingham County Animal Shelter still need a loving home for the holidays.

The shelter has reduced dog adoption fees to $50. Cats and kittens are free.

You can also foster an animal over the holidays.

The shelter's annual 'Home for the Holidays Foster Event' kicked off on Wednesday.