Animal Shelter offers foster program

Several furry friends at the Ingham County Animal Shelter still need a loving home for the holidays.
The shelter has reduced dog adoption fees to $50. Cats and kittens are free.
You can also foster an animal over the holidays.
The shelter's annual 'Home for the Holidays Foster Event' kicked off on Wednesday.