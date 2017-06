The 19th annual Greater Lansing Kidney Walk was on Sunday.

About 400 people came out to the event in order to help raise awareness to those who don't have kidney disease and to support those who do.

Organizers say the event is like a family reunion and a celebration of those who are battling the disease.

The funds received will go towards patients programs and services which reaches about 800,000 people each year.

So far they've collected 65,000.