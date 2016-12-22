Today's First Alert Forecast -

The day starts off with cloud cover but we end the day with some sunshine. Temperatures warm into the upper 30s with breezy conditions. It will be clear to partly cloudy tonight as overnight lows fall into the lower 20. The cloud cover will increase throughout the day on Friday. Temperatures warm into the mid 30s. Light snow will be possible Friday evening and Friday night. Accumulation will be less than an inch. Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild. Temperatures warm into the lower 40s. Our next weather maker will be arriving late in the day on Sunday. It will bring rain showers to the region through the overnight hours and into the first half of Monday.

Meteorologist Beverly Perry