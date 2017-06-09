Heat on the way but there's plenty of power, state says

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - With temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees this weekend, Michigan's energy agency says the state has plenty of power to keep residents cool.

The state predicts overall power consumption this year will be down by roughly 4 percent among residential customers, compared to electricity use in 2016. The report assumes a summer of normal temperatures.

Even if temperatures turn out to be higher than expected, the state predicts electricity consumption will still be down from last year because 2016 was so warm.

Forecasters say Michigan will have 90-degree temperatures into next week.