Spring events showcase Water Moves MSU

Beginning Friday, the Abrams Planetarium will feature “Ice World,” a show that examines the ecosystems of the Arctic and Antarctic regions of our planet. Shows will run every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. with the exception of Feb. 12.

The Broad Art Museum’s “Drowning World” exhibition, which features photos by Gideon Mendel along the Red Cedar River, will also continue during the spring semester.

Starting Feb. 20, the MSU Museum will feature Stephen Mallon’s photo exhibition, “Next Stop Atlantic.” This exhibition documents the progress of New York City subway cars on their destination out to sea from 2008 to 2011 as a result of the city joining the artificial reef-building program.

The MSU Museum will open another photo exhibition on March 6 titled, “All My Relations: An Indigenous Perspective on Landscape.” The exhibition by Senior TED Fellow Camille Seaman features portions of two of her extended projects, “Melting Away” and “The Big Cloud.” “Melting Away,” shot in the Arctic and the Antarctic, represents a 10-year journey through our endangered polar regions. “The Big Cloud” series explores storm chasing.

April 11- 12 entries from the MSU Fountain Project Program, led by the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, will be on display for the Fate of the Earth Conference. Student teams design an innovative, functional and aesthetically-pleasing indoor or outdoor public drinking water fountain that addresses concerns about water quality. Teams compete for a $30,000 prize pool, which will be awarded by a jury on April 12.

Also in April, the College of Music will present its Musique 21 concert featuring conductor Dustin Barr. “Surface Tension” is a musical exploration of humankind’s often-complicated relationships with water.

Additionally, the MSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club will host its one-day Red Cedar River Clean-Up Program for students, alumni and volunteers.

All projects are in partnership with MSU’s Cultural Engagement Council, the organizing body behind this year’s thematic year of Water Moves MSU. The 18-month initiative celebrates cultural and artistic expression inspired by water, including conservation efforts, scientific research and sustainability.

By fostering collaborations and celebrating the work of those in both the arts and sciences, MSU hopes to create better understanding of society’s greatest challenges, to achieve lasting impact and to create a wave of respect and appreciation for life’s most precious resource.

Visit the Water Moves MSU calendar of events for more information.