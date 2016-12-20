Seeking applications for Richard Lee Featherstone Endowed Prize

Michigan State University is now accepting applications for the Richard Lee Featherstone Endowed Prize, which grants an award for “future growth and development, travel, graduate study or meditation” to an outstanding graduating senior.

The $4,000 prize was created in 1986 by a group of MSU College of Education alumni to celebrate Featherstone’s life and contributions to scholarship, research and leadership.

The award recipient must be an MSU senior, majoring in any discipline, who exhibits an open, curious, creative approach to education and ideas, as well as intellectual ingenuity. Additionally, the award recipient will have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership in furthering his/her own progress and in enriching the lives of others, especially in intellectual and international dimensions. A commitment to lifelong learning and community service must also be evident.

MSU seniors interested in applying for this prize need to submit a nomination packet, via email in a PDF format, to Lynne Frechen (lfrechen@msu.edu) in the Office of the Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education, by 5 p.m. Feb. 3.

The nomination packet must include:

One letter of nomination from an MSU faculty or academic staff member and up to two additional letters of support of the nomination from MSU faculty or academic staff members (including advisers). Letters should be addressed to the Featherstone Nomination Committee.

An essay, or letter, of not more than 1,000 words written by the student. The student’s name, MSU Net ID, address and telephone number must be included on the student’s submission.

Student’s resume.

The nomination letter, support letters, student essay and student resume should address the ways in which the student exemplifies the award criteria. Specific examples of activities and achievements are especially helpful to the selection committee.

Finalists, who are selected by a committee designated by the board of directors of the Featherstone Society, in conjunction with the associate provost for undergraduate education, will be notified by March 1.

For more information, contact the Office of the Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education at (517) 353-5380 or by email at lfrechen@msu.edu or contact Featherstone Society representative Jackie Taylor at jdiane@comcast.net.