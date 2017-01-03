Dense Fog Advisory issued January 3 at 1:10PM EST expiring January 3 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Midland, Saginaw, Shiawassee
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 3 at 1:10PM EST expiring January 3 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Tuscola
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 3 at 12:14PM EST expiring January 3 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Midland, Saginaw, Shiawassee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 3:38AM EST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 10:30AM EST expiring January 8 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 10:30AM EST expiring January 5 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 10:30AM EST expiring January 9 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 2 at 8:11PM EST expiring January 9 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 3 at 10:01AM EST expiring January 3 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren
Nick Ward named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for second consecutive time
MSU Today
1:26 PM, Jan 3, 2017
Share Article
Michigan State freshman forward Nick Ward has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week and third time this season. Ward averaged 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks last week, shooting .619 from the field and leading the Spartans to a 2-0 start in Big Ten play. Read more at msuspartans.com.