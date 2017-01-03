Nick Ward named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for second consecutive time

1:26 PM, Jan 3, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Nick Ward #44 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts after a dunk against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City.

Michigan State freshman forward Nick Ward has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week and third time this season. Ward averaged 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks last week, shooting .619 from the field and leading the Spartans to a 2-0 start in Big Ten play. Read more at msuspartans.com.