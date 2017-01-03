New Honors College associate dean appointed

Matthew Zierler has been appointed associate dean for the Honors College effective Jan. 1.

Zierler, an associate professor in James Madison College, has served as an Honors College faculty fellow with the National/International Fellowships and Scholarships Office since August 2013. Prior to that appointment, he served for 10 years as a member of the MSU selection committees for the James C. Gaither Jr. Fellows Program (formerly Carnegie Junior Fellows Program), Marshall Scholarship, Mitchell Scholarship, Rhodes Scholarship and Truman Scholarship.

As an Honors College faculty fellow, Zierler has been integral in recruiting and mentoring high-achieving students applying for major awards and reaching out to other MSU faculty and advisers during the competitive application process. He has also supervised eight honors theses in James Madison College and provided honors options for students in nearly every course he’s taught.

As associate dean, Zierler will focus on academic affairs for the Honors College.

“I appreciate Dr. Zierler’s thoughtfulness, expertise and enduring commitment to honors education and look forward to working with him in this expanded role as associate dean,” said Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore, dean of the Honors College.

Zierler has been on the faculty of James Madison College since August 2003. His appointment will be split 50-50 between the Honors College and James Madison College.

“While I will be continuing to work with the talented and motivated students of the Honors College, I look forward to this new role and working to enhance the academic opportunities available to this set of students across campus,” Zierler said.

Zierler earned his bachelor’s degree in international affairs from The George Washington University and his master’s degree and doctorate degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

His research and teaching interests are in foreign policy, international security, international relations theory, international law and international cooperation. Zierler has also led a study abroad program to Brussels, Belgium, on six occasions, and has served as a visiting faculty member at ADA University in Baku, Azerbaijan.