MSU Science Festival kicks off today

12:58 PM, Apr 7, 2017

The Michigan State University Science Festival kicks off today! On the schedule for today is a tour of the MSU's Super Computer and stargazing at Abrams Planetarium as part of state-wide Astronomy Night. For a full schedule of events, visit sciencefestival.msu.edu. The festival runs through April 23.

