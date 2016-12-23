How to make sure your kids know what's okay

Would your child know what do if they found themselves in a position where they were being abused by a person of trust?

We asked that question in light of shocking allegations of sexual abuse against a prominent doctor who treated patients of all ages.



Larry Nassar is facing charges in both federal and local courts, accused of possessing thousands of images and videos of child pornography, some which may have been homemade.



Fox 47’s Christopher Lane tells us how best to talk to your kids, in case they ever find themselves in an uncomfortable position with another adult.



Watch the video for the full story.