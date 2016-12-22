Former MSU student files lawsuit against former MSU doctor, university

A new lawsuit has been filed against former Michigan State University physician Dr. Larry Nassar of Holt and Michigan State. The lawsuit was filed in the state of California Wednesday.

A former MSU softball player is now accusing Nassar of sexual assault. Attorneys for 15 alleged victims of Nassar announced they would file a lawsuit on behalf of a 16th alleged victim. Her attorneys identify her as Tiffany Michelle Thomas (Lopez). She currently lives in Southern California. She was recruited to play softball at Michigan State University on a full athletic scholarship in 1997. Lopez says she was referred to Dr. Nassar by the university for treatment of chronic lower back pain from softball training.

The lawsuit alleges: During the course of Nassar's treatments, Nassar allegedly inserted "his bare, ungloved and unlubricated hand into her vagina." When Tiffany reported Nassar's disturbing "treatments" to the MSU training staff she was allegedly told that Nassar was a world renowned doctor and that his "inter-vaginal adjustments" were legitimate medical treatments. Lopez has filed a suit against Nassar and the University.

Nassar was also the physician for Team USA Gymnastics and he is accused of abusing two former gymnasts including a former Olympic medalist who says she was molested for several years in the mid-90s starting when she was 13. The other woman alleges the coaches for USA Gymnastics turned a blind eye to the abuse by Nassar. Both women are suing Nassar and USA Gymnastics. Nassar has also worked for Twistars, which has locations in Lansing and Dewitt.

Nassar is currently in federal custody and has a bond hearing scheduled for this morning at the Gerald Ford Federal Building in Grand Rapids. He is being held presently in the Newaygo County jail.

He was arrested Friday on federal charges by the FBI after authorities say they discovered thousands of images of child pornography, some of the images allegedly in his possession are as recent as this year. Those allegations are separate from charges against Nassar of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under 13. He is charged with three counts of sexually abusing a girl at his home in Holt between 1998 and 2005.