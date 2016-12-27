East Lansing warns of discolored water

The East Lansing Department of Public Works is warning customers that city water may be discolored while crews are working on the Brody Complex at Michigan State University.

The city is cleaning the existing 36-inch sewer pipe and installing a new lining, which requires large amounts of water. Homes and businesses in the area may have cloudy or rust-colored water similar to what happens when fire hydrants are flushed.

The city says the water is safe to drink but is warning customers to check it before doing laundry or any other project in which discoloration could cause a problem. Running cold water through an non-aerated faucet like the bathtub or an outside spigot for 5 to 10 minutes should clear up the water. Customers are advised to always check the cold water before using the hot water to avoid any discolored water ending up in the hot water heater.

Customers with questions can call the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517)337-9459.