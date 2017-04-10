5K fundraiser for MSU Safe Place continues to grow

Over 500 people gathered Sunday afternoon outside the Jenison Fieldhouse for the Race For The Place 5K.
The course took runners all throughout campus.
The 5K is a fundraiser for MSU's Safe Place, a program on campus addressing relationship violence and stalking.
"We've had this race every year and it continues to grow," said Holley Rosen, MSU's Safe Place director. "It's been about the same level of support in recent years, but we get a lot of sponsorship and pledges each time so we really appreciate the support."
Head football coach Mark Dantonio spoke to the crowd and counted down the beginning of the race.