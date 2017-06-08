State sees drought and flooding all in one week

A stationary front parked itself over Florida, bringing a chance for rain and thunderstorms to the entire state nearly every day this week.
Tuesday and Wednesday were especially wet, and in the past week, some parts of Florida received upwards of a foot of rain.
Despite the dry conditions, all this rain had nowhere to go, and it resulted in widespread flooding for many parts of the state.
The chances for rain are dwindling in the coming days, but for Florida, June, July and August are typically its wettest months with increased chances for thunderstorms and a better chance for soaking tropical systems.