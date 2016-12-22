Ted Lindsay Foundation donates $1 million for 'Hope Center' in Southfield to help kids with autism

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - At 91 years old, Ted Lindsay keeps leading.

His latest efforts are centered on helping kids with autism. The Red Wings legend and Hockey Hall of Famer donated $1 million to Beaumont Health.

Lindsay's donation created the HOPE Center, a 12,700-square-foot facility at 30503 Greenfield Road in Southfield.

