Michigan football player Grant Perry charged with four counts, including sexual assault

(WXYZ) - Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry was arraigned on four charges relating to sexual assault.

Police said the charges occurred in East Lansing in October, according to the Lansing State Journal.

Perry reportedly turned himself in on Wednesday, and was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of fourth degree criminal sexual assault, one felony count of assaulting, battering, resisting or obstructing an officer, and another charge for underage drinking.

"He is accused of touching a female who was waiting in line outside a downtown East Lansing bar at 12:20 a.m. Oct. 15," reports the Lansing State Journal's Christopher Haxel.

Perry was suspended for the Michigan game that immediately followed the incident.

According to MLive's Nick Baumgardner, Michigan's athletics staff says Perry has been "immediately and indefinitely suspended from all team activities until the legal process is completed."