Little kid at the Red Wings gets cheers from fans, becomes overnight sensation

DETROIT - Saturday night's Red Wings game brought a much-needed win for the team on the ice.

In the stands, the night also brought one of the most hilarious off-ice moments in Joe Louis Arena history.

In-house cameras showed Mason, a two-year old boy, on the video board late in the Red Wings 6-4 win over the Ducks. Mason flashed a smile, and the crowd roared. Later, cameras found the toddler again, and he got a rousing applause from fans.

Then a viral video moment unfolded.

When the video board left Mason, the crowd booed.

Then Mason's face popped up on-screen again. The crowd cheered.

Back to another fan, more boos.

Back to Mason, more cheers.

This went on for over a minute while play was stopped in the third period, and included shots of the Ducks, fit with louder boos from fans.

The original video shot and posted on Twitter and Facebook has combined to reach millions of people. ABC's Good Morning America, CNN, CBS News, NBC Sports, Sports Illustrated, and countless other outlets have run the video.

Oh, and the Red Wings named Mason the honorary first star of the game. The kid can do no wrong.