Detroit Red Wings announce preseason schedule with first LCA game

Max White
10:16 AM, Jun 8, 2017
2:35 PM, Jun 8, 2017
Kirk Irwin
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Red Wings have announced their preseason schedule for the 2017-18 NHL season which includes their first game at the all-new Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings open the preseason with three straight games on the road against Original 6 rivals Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Sept. 21, as a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

They hold their first official game at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 23 against the Bruins at 7 p.m.

On top of that, they will play the Penguins, Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs at LCA on Monday, Sept. 25, Thursday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Sept. 29, all at 7:30 p.m.

Detroit concludes the preseason on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 2017-18 regular season schedule is expected to be released later this month.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top