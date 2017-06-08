Detroit Red Wings announce preseason schedule with first LCA game

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Red Wings have announced their preseason schedule for the 2017-18 NHL season which includes their first game at the all-new Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings open the preseason with three straight games on the road against Original 6 rivals Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Sept. 21, as a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

They hold their first official game at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 23 against the Bruins at 7 p.m.

On top of that, they will play the Penguins, Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs at LCA on Monday, Sept. 25, Thursday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Sept. 29, all at 7:30 p.m.

Detroit concludes the preseason on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 2017-18 regular season schedule is expected to be released later this month.