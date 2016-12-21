Lions DE Ziggy Ansah responds to letter, surprises Detroit King football team with pizza party

(WXYZ) - Days before the Detroit Martin Luther King football team was set to begin its quest for a second straight state championship, head coach Dale Harvel died on the field, coaching his team.

The Crusaders spent the next months honoring their late leader by winning another title.

In the midst of it all, one student wrote a letter to Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah, detailing the highs and lows of the King football season.

On Tuesday, Ansah answered the letter, surprising the King students with a speech and pizza party.

