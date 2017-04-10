Tigers send RHP Rondo to minors and call up RHP Jimenez

Mostly Cloudy
ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - MARCH 10: Joe Jimenez #43 of Puerto Rico pitches in the top of the seventh inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool D Game 2 between Venezuela and Puerto Rico at Panamericano Stadium on March 10, 2017 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Miguel Tovar/Getty Images)
DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Tigers have optioned struggling, right-hander Bruce Rondon to Triple-A Toledo and purchased the contract of right-hander Joe Jimenez.
Detroit made the moves Monday before hosting the Boston Red Sox.
Rondon (0-1) has a 40.50 ERA after giving up six runs over 1 1-3 innings. He gave up four hits, walked three and had only one strikeout in three games.
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus says Jimenez got a call at 5:45 a.m. EDT Monday and was told to travel to Detroit.
The 21-year-old Puerto Rican did not give up a run over two innings and two games. He struck out three, allowed two hits and walked two at Triple-A Toledo this season, his fifth in the minor leagues.