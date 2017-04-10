Red Sox rally with 4 in 8th inning, beat Tigers 7-5

NOAH TRISTER, AP Baseball Writer
7:59 AM, Apr 10, 2017
8:00 AM, Apr 10, 2017

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 9: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers is tagged out by second baseman Dustin Pedroia #15 of the Boston Red Sox while trying to steal second base during the seventh inning at Comerica Park on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Duane Burleson
2017 Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) - Sandy Leon broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single, part of a four-run rally that lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Red Sox rallied four times from one-run deficits, finally taking the lead against the Detroit bullpen. The Tigers led 4-3 in the eighth when Bruce Rondon (0-1) allowed a leadoff walk to Mookie Betts and a single by Chris Young. A throwing error on Young's single by left fielder Justin Upton left runners at second and third. After an intentional walk, Kyle Ryan came in and walked pinch-hitter Brock Holt to force in the tying run.

Leon followed with a line drive to center, and Boston led 6-4.

Matt Barnes (1-0) got the win in relief. Craig Kimbrel allowed a run in the ninth but recovered for his second save of the season. He's converted 21 chances in a row.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top