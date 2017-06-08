Farmer shines again for Tigers in 4-0 win over Angels

NOAH TRISTER, AP Baseball Writer
11:52 AM, Jun 8, 2017

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 27: A general view of Comerica Park during the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers on August 27, 2016 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) - Buck Farmer outlasted Alex Meyer in an unexpected pitchers' duel, and Justin Upton hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Farmer (2-0) allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings, and Detroit pushed across an unearned run in the third. Upton gave the Tigers some insurance with a drive to left off reliever Yusmeiro Petit.

Detroit has won five of six.

Meyer (2-3) permitted three hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out nine, but his wildness proved costly in the third. A hit batter, a walk and an error loaded the bases with nobody out, and the game's first run came home when Victor Martinez bounced into a double play.

