Bradley misses game with injured knee, hopes to avoid DL

7:54 AM, Apr 10, 2017

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 8: Jackie Bradley Jr. #19 of the Boston Red Sox is checked on by the training staff walks after a fall between first and second base during the eight inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers on April 8, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Boston 4-1. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) - Jackie Bradley Jr. says he's hopeful he can avoid the disabled list after missing Boston's game at Detroit on Sunday because of an injured right knee.

Bradley fell to the ground after rounding first base when he hit a flyout in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He was able to walk off and seemed OK, but manager John Farrell said before Sunday's game that Bradley was dealing with some soreness and swelling, so he had an MRI.

"The MRI shows that he has some inflammation and, I guess you'd call, a sprain to the outside of the knee," Farrell said after the game.

Bradley said he still feels as though he can move around pretty well. He was set to head back to Boston for further examination.