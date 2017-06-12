Holt baseball wins first regional title in program history

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 9:12PM EDT expiring June 13 at 4:00AM EDT in effect for: Clare, Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 9:09PM EDT expiring June 13 at 4:00AM EDT in effect for: Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Holt and Grand Ledge each advanced past their regional semifinal opponents Saturday morning to meet once more this season with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
The Rams opened things up, scoring five runs in the first two innings but the Comets chipped away. Cal Johnston hit a two-run homer over the left field fence and Logan Hylek's RBI single in the fifth drew them to within a run, but behind the pitching combo of Burrell Jones and Robert Butterson, the Rams closed the game out 5-4.
Holt advances to play Saline on Tuesday in the DI state quarterfinals. The game is at 4:00 p.m. at Chelsea High School.