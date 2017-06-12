Holt baseball wins first regional title in program history

Holt and Grand Ledge each advanced past their regional semifinal opponents Saturday morning to meet once more this season with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

The Rams opened things up, scoring five runs in the first two innings but the Comets chipped away. Cal Johnston hit a two-run homer over the left field fence and Logan Hylek's RBI single in the fifth drew them to within a run, but behind the pitching combo of Burrell Jones and Robert Butterson, the Rams closed the game out 5-4.

Holt advances to play Saline on Tuesday in the DI state quarterfinals. The game is at 4:00 p.m. at Chelsea High School.