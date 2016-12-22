Detroit Red Wings recall goaltender Jared Coreau, place Howard on injured reserve

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Red Wings announced they have recalled goaltender Jared Coreau from the Grand Rapids Griffins and placed Jimmy Howard on 7-day injured reserve.

Howard suffered a leg injury in Tuesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This is the second time in as many months that Coreau has been called up while Howard deals with an injury.

Coreau made his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 3. He made 32 saves in the team's 5-2 loss.

It is expected Petr Mrazek will make a majority of the starts while Howard is out.