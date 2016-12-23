These are the safest new cars hitting the road in 2017

Current
If you’re considering a new car purchase in 2017, it’s important to know which makes and models will keep you and your family safe in the event of a crash. (Because really, this should be the first thing we look at before we buy!)
To make sure your 2017 car is safe, experts at the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) crash-test all sorts of vehicles in all sorts of different ways.
There are five categories that each car has to pass in order to be a Top Safety Pick. The categories are:
If a car has passes the previous requirements, it qualifies for Top Safety Pick+ consideration. Along with the five previous categories, this prestigious award adds the following:
In order to make comparisons simple, the IIHS divided the cars into different classes and sizes. They didn’t want to compare apples to oranges, or large trucks to small cars.
Also, with most of these cars, there are certain models and add-on features that, when present, received this award, so make sure you read the fine print for each safe car.
Below is a list of every 2017 car, SUV, minivan and truck that were either a Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+:
Minicars
Small cars
2017 Honda Civic 2-door coupe*
2017 Honda Civic 4-door sedan*
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack*
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen*
Midsize cars
2017 Honda Accord 2-door coupe*
Midsize luxury cars
Large cars
Large luxury cars
Small SUVs
Midsize SUVs
Midsize luxury SUVs
Large SUVs
Minivans
2017 Kia Sedona*
Small cars
2017 Mazda 3*^
4-door hatchback | 4-door sedan
Midsize cars
2017 Honda Accord 4-door sedan*^
Midsize luxury cars
Large luxury cars
Small SUVs
Midsize SUVs
Midsize luxury SUVs
Minivans
Large pickups
* — with optional front crash prevention
^ — with specific headlights
# — applies to certain models and vehicles built after a certain date
