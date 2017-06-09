Woman defends husband accused in attempted rape of jogger at Metropark

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - "I knew I did wrong," said Darien Fickling during his arraignment even after a judge advised the 47-year-old Romulus man to remain silent.

Fickling is accused in the attempted rape of a jogger Tuesday afternoon at Oakwoods Metropark in Huron Township.

"He's never hurt nobody," his wife, Crystal Smith-Fickling, told 7 Action News.

Police say Fickling was riding his bike at the park when he knocked a jogger over, punched her, said he was going to kill her as he attempted to sexually assault her.

The woman managed to escape and call 911.

Investigators say Darien Fickling confessed, but his wife claims he just says things when he's scared.

