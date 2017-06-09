'White Boy Rick' parole hearing ends after more than four hours

JACKSON, Mich. (WXYZ) - A highly anticipated and at times testy parole hearing for Rick Wershe Jr., known as “White Boy Rick,” concluded today after more than four hours in Jackson, Mich.

Wershe was grilled by a prosecutor from the Attorney General’s office and faced two members of the parole board. The board is made up of 10 members, six of whom must vote in favor of parole should it be granted.

The proceedings painstakingly went through the charges that brought Wershe to prison, his time and indiscretions during incarceration and what he would do in a post-prison life.

At one point during the examination, as the assistant attorney general pressed Wershe on apparent contradictions in his story related to drug and stolen vehicle trafficking while in prison in 2003, Wershe lost his cool and appeared to be melting down. He would later apologize at the end of the proceedings.

The parole board chair will write up a report on today’s proceedings, and put a decision making date on their calendar.

If granted parole, Wershe would be on it for 48 months, however, outstanding charges in Florida could land him in jail in that state, if released in Michigan.

His attorney said today Florida may not pursue incarceration.