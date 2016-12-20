Warren Mayor Jim Fouts fired from radio station job on 910 am

(WXYZ) - Warren Mayor Jim Fouts has been let go from his weekend job as a radio host.

Fouts was fired from 910 am Monday. the move is effective immediately.

The move comes in the wake of an explosive tape recording that appears to be his voice making charged comments about disabled people.

Station owner Kevin Adell says, "Mayor Fouts comments were so despicable, repulsive and deplorable that after thinking about it the only right thing to do was to fire him.”

Fouts hosted a Saturday show from the radio station.

He is underfire from several local pastors. 7 Action News has learned that Fouts will be meeting with the pastors tomorrow. He is asking them not to protest and he wants to discuss with them their call for his resignation.

