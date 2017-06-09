Video shows woman stealing dog outside Detroit laundromat

New surveillance video shows a woman stealing a dog from a car outside of a metro Detroit strip mall.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Surveillance video released to 7 Action News shows a woman stealing a dog outside of a Detroit laundromat.

According to LaMont Sherman, it happened on Memorial Day outside of a laundromat at Schoolcraft and Greenfield on the city's west side.

In the video, you can see a woman walk up, grab the dog and then take it to her car before taking off.

Right now, Sherman said he has filed a police report and is asking for help finding the dog.

