Video shows Michigan State troopers stop wrong-way driver on I-75

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Video from Michigan State Police shows troopers stop an alleged drunk driver driving the wrong way down I-75 in Royal Oak early Friday morning.

According to Lt. Mike Shaw, they received calls about the driver around 2:30 a.m. near I-75 and I-375 in Detroit. Calls continued to come in as they attempted to locate the vehicle.

MSP says the car was going about 50-60 mph in the left lane going northbound in the southbound lanes.

Troopers pulled up next to the driver and tried to get her to stop, but she looked over at them and kept going.

Eventually, troopers used a crossover lane maneuver near I-75 and 13 Mile and used Precision Immobilization Technique to stop the driver.

The 36-year-old woman from Detroit was found to be "highly intoxicated" and driving on a suspended license. She refused a chemical test.

This was last night on I75 in Royal Oak. Luckily, we got the driver stopped before someone was injured or killed. Please use a DD! pic.twitter.com/8qRjpOTWKD — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 30, 2016