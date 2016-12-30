Uncle in custody in fatal shooting of his niece on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police say a 65-year old man has been arrested, after shooting and killing his niece on the east side.

Police were on scene for hours on Fordham, trying to figure out what led the man to pull the trigger.

Investigators say there was some sort of argument, and the uncle fired one shot in a bedroom, killing her.

We're told the man's wife was able to wrestle the gun away from him before he fired another shot.

Police say two small kids were inside the house at the time, but say there were in another room.

Several emotional family members were on scene, trying to come to grips with the shooting.

Police say they recovered two guns from the house.