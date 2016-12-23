Two shot during possible carjacking on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit people say two people have been shot during a possible carjacking on the city's east side early Friday morning.

According to police, it happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 6300 block of Neff. That's near Harper Ave. and I-94.

Police say the victims were possibly leaving a nearby bar when the carjacking happened. There were shots fired and both were hit. They were taken to the hospital in temporary-serious condition.

A neighbor tells us she woke up to gunshots in the area and said it was so loud she thought it was close to the house.

