Detroit's hidden gems and the stories behind them featured in new book from 'Nain Rouge'

A new book on Detroit is unveiling the city's hidden gems from the perspective of the Nain Rouge.
(WXYZ) - It's Detroit like you've never experience it!
We're taking you off the beaten path, revealing the hidden tourist attractions most Detroiters don't even know about.
From the amazing to the completely unusual, they're the places you won't see in brochures or travel sites.
Jennifer Ann Wilson has where you can find Detroit's hidden gems - and the stories behind them - in the video player above.