Top 5 Most Popular Instagram Spots Across America

All of those shared photos on Instagram of people's adventures are putting a lot of places on the map, or making them even more popular, and some of them are pretty surprising. Brian Corsetti has the top five across America!

1. Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington

Though it's known for its lush forests, this highly photographed spot is where you're sure to catch a fish or two. It has been hashtagged over 256 thousand times and has over 42,000 followers on its Instagram page.

2. Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado

The white capped peaks of the Rockies usually take center stage but on Instagram the Red Rocks are the headliners. This concert venue has over 45 thousand hashtags and 37 thousand followers.

3. Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota

With over 520 stores, this mall is so big that 43 Boeing 747's could fit inside it. This mall is very popular on Instagram as well. It has over 140 thousand hashtags and 43 thousand followers.

4. Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

This arena is home of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Superstar LeBron James helps this spot score big on the Instagram game. The arena has over 11 thousand hashtagged posts, with the King James making an appearance in most of them.

5. Hartsfield–Jackson Airport in Atlanta, Georgia

A place you might not expect to take off in Instagram popularity is the airport! In Atlanta, they spread over 4,700 acres, have a restaurant by rapper Ludacris, and are heavily documented on Instagram with over 3000 page followers and almost 8,000 hashtags.

