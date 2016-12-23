Thieves use truck in smash and grab robbery attempt at Redford Secretary of State office

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - A bold and daring break-in, to say the least, was caught on video at the Secretary of State office in Redford.

A man showing no hesitation and a lot nerve, rammed his rental truck right through the front doors last Wednesday on Joy Road.

Thankfully, no one was inside around 6 in the morning.

That suspect jumped out of the truck, and just about the same time another suspect ran inside, straight to the back of the office.

They knew exactly what they wanted, the ATM in the corner.

After yanking on the machine for a few seconds, the two gave up, running through the giant hole they created.

The attempted smash and grab took less than 40 seconds.

Investigators are hoping someone recognizes these suspects in the video.

If you know anything, call Redford Police right away.