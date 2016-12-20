Stranger donates $500 gold coin to Salvation Army red kettle in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Salvation Army struck gold once again, this time in Garden City, after a stranger dropped a gold coin inside one of the group's red kettles.

According to the Salvation Army, the 1997 Gold Eagle coin was donated at the Kroger on Middlebelt last week. It's valued around $500.

Now through Christmas Even, shoppers can double their donation to the red kettles thanks to local businesses, and every $1 donated will be transformed to $2.

It is the second gold coin found in a red kettle in the metro Detroit area within a month.

A 1980 South African gold Krugerrand was donated in a red kettle in St. Clair Shores.