Step away from the smartphone: How to do a digital detox

(WXYZ) - If you think you’re too attached to your Smart phone, there are simple things you can do to reduce your exposure.



With our phones, laptops and tablets always near our side, it’s too easy to access the internet anytime, anywhere. We’ve become overly connected, too attached and easily distracted.

One thing easily leads to another. You start off checking in with your social media pals and next thing you know you’re posting comments, reading stories, pinning recipes and watching videos. You end up disengaged from your own life and miss out on living in the now. And this can affect your work productivity and personal life.



Anyone can do a digital detox by simply turning off your device. But this may be impracticable or hard to do, so here are my prescriptions:



Partha’s RX



1.Turn off notifications on your phone. Not hearing beeps, pings or chirping will be less distracting and not tempt you away from what you’re doing.

2. Schedule regular times to check social medial like your lunch hour. Set a specific amount of time and stick to it.

3. Create tech-free zones like at the dinner table. Intentionally connect with loved ones and give them your undivided attention.

4. Reward yourself when you’re tech-free by engaging in other activities like reading books, taking walks, enjoying hobbies and spending quality time with loved ones.

Behavioral addictions like technology are widespread and happen in countries around the world. It’s an issue if you’ve disconnected with life around you or if it interferes with daily life. It may be time to talk to your doctor if you have a constant urge to check your emails and posts, or are preoccupied with the internet and spend increasing amounts of time to achieve satisfaction.



