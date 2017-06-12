Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 9:12PM EDT expiring June 13 at 4:00AM EDT in effect for: Clare, Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa
Social media revives 'The Floor is Lava' game with epic falls and fails
11:54 AM, Jun 12, 2017
2:51 PM, Jun 12, 2017
(WXYZ) - The latest social media craze has you thinking it's the 1980s all over again.
Adults and children are playing the lava game, but now, there’s social media to document the mayhem that ensues after someone randomly yells out, “the floor is lava” and capture the falls, fails and scores.
Once someone yells “the floor is lava” the other person has five seconds to find safety off the ground.