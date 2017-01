Detroit Lions to keep Jim Caldwell as head coach for 2017 season

(WXYZ) - Jim Caldwell will remain as the Lions head coach for the 2017 season, an official confirms to 7 Action News.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Caldwell took over as the Lions head coach in 2014 after the Lions fired Jim Schwartz.

Over that span, he holds a 27-21 overall record, which is the best for a Lions coach during the Super Bowl era. He has taken the team to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons.

Jim Caldwell thanks the Ford family for bringing him back, and says he won't answer any further questions about how the conversations went. pic.twitter.com/5CFx4SIFyS — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 4, 2017

What do you think of the Lions keeping Caldwell?

VOTE IN OUR POLL