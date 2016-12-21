Police rescue man who fell into Lake St. Clair in Grosse Pointe Farms

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Grosse Pointe Farms police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a man from the icy waters of Lake St. Clair on Wednesday morning.

Officer Geoff McQueen says he and several other officers got the call that someone may have gone into the water near Moran and Lakeshore. He was the first officer on scene.

"I had to go in there and get him," he said. "Nobody else was going to do it, so that's what we do."

He said he tried to reach for him, but the man was too far out and he knew he had to act fast.

"There was no time to do anything. I couldn't even take any of my equipment off," he added. I had to just get in the water and get him out. He was going under."

He said the man wasn't responding to him, and with the help of two other officers, they got the man out.

After a quick shower and warming up, McQueen was back on the streets patrolling.