Police chase ends near Fraser sinkhole, crews continue to work

(WXYZ) - Work continues around the clock to repair a sinkhole in Fraser.



Thankfully, a home we’ve been watching crumble as a result of the issue is still standing.



The initial goal for crews was to build a bypass system. They did that and now there's no more threat of raw sewage going into the Clinton River.

Now, a more permanent bypass system is in the works.

With each passing day, it seems the cost of repairs could balloon. There have been some rough estimates that this crisis could cost as much as $100 million.



In addition to all of the issues with the ongoing sinkhole drama, a car chase also disrupted the area early Wednesday morning.

A man being chased for a breaking and entering out of Sterling Heights crashed right into the barriers blocking off the road.



7 Action News has learned that both Fraser and Clinton Township police were involved in the chase.



The good news: there was no stoppage of work due to the issue.



The man was taken into custody.

