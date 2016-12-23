Pastors on alert after warning about possible terror attacks on churches over the holiday

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The terror group known as ISIL is urging its followers to carry out attacks on churches this Christmas.

According to reports, the terror group posted a list of thousands of churches across the country.

I spoke to the pastor of Citadel Praise Church who says most churches, including his, have been stepping up security for years.

Pastor Spencer Ellis says there is lots of preparation leading up to the Christmas celebration at his church on Detroit’s west side.

Most recently ISIL, or the Islamic State in Iraq, called on lone wolf attackers to “turn the Christian New Year into a bloody horror movie.”

Homegrown terrorists have been more of a concern in metro Detroit in recent years.

Today inside federal court, federal prosecutors said Sebastian Gregerson owned a stock pile of weapons and tried to purchase explosive devices from undercover agents.

Whether or not Gregerson planned to attack churches is not known.

Meanwhile leading up to the Christmas celebration, Ellis say he’s putting his faith in those he can trust.

The churches on the list, according to top security officials, appear to have come from a public listing of churches in the US.