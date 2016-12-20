New photos show possible age progression for Skelton brothers six years after their disappearance

(WXYZ) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released new age progression images of the missing Skelton Brothers.

The photos show what Alexander may look like at 13-years-old, Andrew may look like at 15-years-old, and Tanner may look like at 11-years-old.

The boys went missing the day after Thanksgiving 2010 and have not been seen since.

They're mother Tanya Zuvers has said that, although she hopes her boys will return home safe, there is a reason the police are investigating this as a homicide.

The boys' father John Skelton is serving a 15 year prison sentence for unlawful imprisonment.