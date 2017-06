Baltimore County Police have identified the armed robbery suspect who shot an officer in Dundalk Wednesday afternoon.

Blaine Robert Erb, 35, of the unit block of Alberge Lane in Middle River died at the scene. An officer and a civilian were wounded after the shootout on an MTA bus.

Police said officers surrounded the bus after Erb tried to use it to get away from the scene of an armed robbery near Logan Village Shopping Center in the 3400 block of Dundalk Avenue. Officers received reports that a male suspect had approached and robbed two people at gunpoint. He then fled the scene onto a MTA bus.

Department spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said at a news conference that Erb fired shots from the bus at officers, and the officers shot back.

Authorities said the injured officer was shot in her leg and was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore in serious condition. Police said the wounded civilian suffrered non-life-threatening injuries.

